We're not Overproducers! You're Underproducers!

Show notes

Found on the sidewalk, destined for the dump:

After my weekend’s ministrations:

My brother thinks I could make a lucrative side gig out of writing a newsletter about finding junk in the streets of Paris and restoring it. He thinks more people would subscribe to that than they would to the Cosmopolitan Globalist.

I don’t think I have the time to write two full-time Substacks—especially since writing a newsletter about scouring Paris for trash and restoring it would require that I actually scour Paris for trash and restore it, which is pretty time-consuming. But it’s nice to think I have a backup plan if it doesn’t work out for me in geopolitics.

It does occur to me that The New York Times is the only newspaper that’s managed to figure out how to turn a profit. The key is their recipes. Their reporting is financed by their cooking section, their games, and the Wirecutter, where they review things like sheets and air fryers. If I were to add the occasional premium feature about restoring some piece of Parisian junk, might that be the ticket to our riad in Marrakesh?

I do figure, though, that if I had to find junk on the sidewalk and restore it, I wouldn’t love doing it anymore. It’s only as fun as it is because it comes with the special frisson you get when you’re evading gainful work. As soon as I felt obliged to pick over my neighbors’ trash, I bet it would feel like work. Then I doubt I’d love doing it as much. And that would be a shame.

Blinken in China:

“Some people in the US are hyping up the so-called overcapacity in China with the real purpose of suppressing the development of China’s emerging industries and of maintaining its long-standing monopoly position in the global industrial chain through unfair means. Yellen attributed the bankruptcy of US’ solar companies to Chinese suppliers lowering prices in the interview. Although the attribution was wrong, it also exposed the real intention. It is not difficult to see that the so-called overcapacity rhetoric in China’s new energy industry is nothing more than a copy of the ‘America First.’ In the eyes of the US, the rapid development of China’s green industry challenges the strength and status of the US, and China's competitiveness is ‘translated’ into a ‘security threat’ to the world (the US). It can be seen that the excess is not China’s production capacity, but US’ anxiety. … Shifting contradictions, smearing and suppressing, and decoupling will only lead to a “lose-lose” situation.”—Global Times

Goodbye, Niger. A continent-wide belt of Russian influence:

Al Hol

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