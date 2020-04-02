Yesterday, Libération published an ugly story. Note: It was originally reported by Russia Today. But Libération got on the phone and confirmed it with several sources.

The president of France’s Paca region, they report, ordered several million masks from a Chinese supplier. They paid for them, and the masks were ready and on the tarmac. This is one of the most badly devastated areas in France.

Then the US outbid them—in cash. The masks were diverted on the tarmac and flown to the US.

Some of you will be delighted to learn that according to this report, we’re doing this around the world: paying any price for the equipment we need, no matter how high, in cash, even before inspecting the goods, and snatching it right out of our allies’ hands.

“That’s great!” You'll think. “America First!”

It’s not great. The Administration is displaying exactly the same defect of imagination that got us into this mess in the first place: a complete inability to consider second- and third-order effects.

The pa…