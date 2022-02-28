David and Goliath , Guillaume Courtois

By Tecumseh Court

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “There is a tide in the affairs of men. Which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune.”

I suspect many Cosmopolitan Globalist readers, who not unreasonably thought the kind of war we’re now witnessing had faded into history, have given little thought over the course of their careers to the day-to-day business of war. I know some of you personally, am a paying subscriber, and sense many readers and writers in this group have been more professionally focused, perhaps, on the interplay of diplomacy and military threats to achieve strategic objectives.

I’ve been a combat leader in the US Marine Corps. I was in Kyiv and Odessa in 2014, although not as a Marine, about two weeks after the Russians occupied Crimea. I’ve been reading the same dispatches as you have since this war began, but I’ve been looking for clues from a different perspective.

For those with a military background, please forgive the simplifications and doctrinal liberties…