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Russian forces rain fire on cities in Ukraine, land, troops on its coast … Putin demands surrender
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Threatens hypersonic missiles
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Putin will “demilitarize and denazify Ukraine” …
Thunderous explosions over Kyiv
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Fears Putin will deploy Russia’s terrifying thermobaric rocket launchers that can ‘explode’ enemy’s lungs …
Russian state TV hails “historic” day ...
Fear, fatalism and defiance ...
Putin’s long-feared attack on Ukraine will rock America and the world …
Mass Text operation terrorizes Ukrainians as Russian troops roll in ...
TRUMP: LET'S GO, PUTIN!
EU vows to break free from Russian gas ...
Pummeled by cyberattacks, government sites knocked offline
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“WORST CASE SCENARIO ”
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Oil prices jump as stock markets slump
“Whoever tries to impede us, let alone create threats for our country and its people, must know that the Russian response will be immediate and lead to the consequences you have never seen in history.”
Ukraine asks Turkey to block Bosporus and Dardanelles ..
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NATO in emergency s…