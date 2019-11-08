The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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R Hodsdon's avatar
R Hodsdon
Jun 20, 2024

I would steal this typo policy, if I actually had a substack to publish. Fortunately for me it looks like "R's Substack" will be perpetually in "Coming soon" limbo-land, as life is too short to be spent in endless researching, typing editing and posting my thoughts to the three or four people who might be vaguely interested in reading them.

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Eric Dyke's avatar
Eric Dyke
Jun 19, 2024

I am reminded of the purchase of a pair of authentic antique prayer rugs. The seller insisted on showing us the flaw in each one that guaranteed the integrity of them. The only flaw i have found in Claire’s product once was the use of compliment when i am sure she meant complement. Proof of integrity.

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