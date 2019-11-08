Our typo policy

1. Typos will be stealth-edited as quickly as possible in the hope that you never notice them. I’ll pretend they never happened and I’ll act like you’re crazy if you tell me you saw them.

2. The Cosmopolitan Globalist is an artisanal product. The imperfections are part of the charm. This is very attractive to consumers:

Imperfect or “unperfect” products are becoming increasingly appealing to many consumers, who relish the fact that these offbeat products are unique and aren’t typically replicated. In fact, as we have seen from a growing number of company examples we have been tracking through our research, consumers not only love to associate themselves with these products but will also become, in effect, their brand ambassadors.

If you spot a typo in your newsletter, you’re very fortunate: It means you’re in possession of a rare, limited, first edition of this product. We recommend storing your typo in a climate-controlled safe. Regular dusting is recommended. Our products are meant to last: If you take good care of it, you’ll be able to hand it down to your grandchildren.

3. However, if you have terrible taste and you’re unsatisfied with your typo-ridden newsletter, you may exchange it, one day later, for the copy-edited Internet version. Free of charge.