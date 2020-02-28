I’m safely back from Mauritania, where I had no access to the news at all. It was just me, my family, and five Moors. My life was like this:

I was so much happier that way.

Next week I’ll tell you all about it, but for now, I want to reprint a letter I received from a correspondent who wishes to remain anonymous. The news from Idlib and Turkey, which is cataclysmic, is scarcely being covered in the US amid the Coronavirus panic and the American election. It should be, and since my correspondent does such a good job of it, I thought I’d pass it on.

He writes: