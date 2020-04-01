Today's Denunciation: The CCP
Also: When is the cure worse than the curse?
The Daily Denunciation
Today I propose to denounce the Chinese Communist Party.
A British journalist, George Knowles, has reported in the Daily Mail that China has reopened its wildlife markets.
Only a few weeks ago, the the Politburo Standing Committee issued this glorious statement. (If you think listening to Donald Trump’s press conferences is going to make you lose your mind, imagine listening to this all day.)
… The meeting emphasized the need to do a good job of propaganda, education, and public opinion guidance, to coordinate online and offline, domestic and international, major events and small matters, to better strengthen confidence, warm people’s hearts, and gather people’s hearts. We must thoroughly publicize the major decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee, fully report on the effectiveness of the joint prevention and control measures in various regions and departments, vividly tell the touching stories of the frontline of epidemic prevention and epide…