The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
The Cosmopolicast
The yet-unnamed, very brief, Claire Berlinski and John Oxley daily Cosmopolicast
0:00
-16:42

The yet-unnamed, very brief, Claire Berlinski and John Oxley daily Cosmopolicast

Ep. 2: The Russian navy comes to woe in the Black Sea. Global shipping comes to woe in the Red Sea. Whoops, there goes an undersea cable! And Glorious George is back. ...
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Claire Berlinski and Joxley
Mar 05, 2024

My father didn’t understand what a “Cosmoberjoxlicast” was, and who can blame him? Pop, it’s short for the Cosmopolitan Globalist Claire Berlinski and John Oxley podcast, but just a placeholder until we think of something perfect, catchy, and memorable. A month of the Cosmopolitan Globalist on the house to the reader who comes up with a name that makes both of us immediately say, “Yes! That’s perfect.”

We discovered today that twenty minutes isn’t a long time. We had a long list of things we wanted to talk about, but being disciplined, we cut it short exactly when we said we would.

Tell us what you think.

Feast Your Eyes on the 2023 Submarine Cable Map
This awesome interactive map details the undersea cables that wire the entire Internet

Echt Galloway:

The video below should seek to Sunak’s speech:

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