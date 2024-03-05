The yet-unnamed, very brief, Claire Berlinski and John Oxley daily Cosmopolicast

My father didn’t understand what a “Cosmoberjoxlicast” was, and who can blame him? Pop, it’s short for the Cosmopolitan Globalist Claire Berlinski and John Oxley podcast, but just a placeholder until we think of something perfect, catchy, and memorable. A month of the Cosmopolitan Globalist on the house to the reader who comes up with a name that makes both of us immediately say, “Yes! That’s perfect.”
We discovered today that twenty minutes isn’t a long time. We had a long list of things we wanted to talk about, but being disciplined, we cut it short exactly when we said we would.
Tell us what you think.
Goodbye, Sergei Kotov: Another Russian warship sunk in Black Sea
By the numbers: How conflict in the Red Sea disrupts global trade
The Red Sea data cables cut as Houthis launch more attacks in the vital waterway
Red Sea cables have been damaged, disrupting internet traffic
Echt Galloway:
The video below should seek to Sunak’s speech: