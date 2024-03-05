The yet-unnamed, very brief, Claire Berlinski and John Oxley daily Cosmopolicast

My father didn’t understand what a “Cosmoberjoxlicast” was, and who can blame him? Pop, it’s short for the Cosmopolitan Globalist Claire Berlinski and John Oxley podcast, but just a placeholder until we think of something perfect, catchy, and memorable. A month of the Cosmopolitan Globalist on the house to the reader who comes up with a name that makes both of us immediately say, “Yes! That’s perfect.”

We discovered today that twenty minutes isn’t a long time. We had a long list of things we wanted to talk about, but being disciplined, we cut it short exactly when we said we would.

Tell us what you think.

Echt Galloway:

The video below should seek to Sunak’s speech: