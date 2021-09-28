Through its member governments, the World Trade Organization (WTO) runs the multilateral rules-based system that underpins most of international trade. It now faces one of the biggest crises in its history and risks becoming irrelevant. Peter Ungphakorn and Robert Wolfe argue that the chorus of calls for “WTO reform” puts too much emphasis on Geneva when the real solutions can only be found in the capitals of its 164 members.

Fisheries subsidies negotiations: Oman’s minister speaking in an online meeting, July 15, 2021, while Geneva-based delegates listen | WTO

By Peter Ungphakorn, Vaud, Switzerland; and Robert Wolfe, Kingston, Ontario

On December 8, 2019, The New York Times predicted the possible “end of the […] World Trade Organization itself.” Earlier, a Bloomberg headline spoke of a “fatal blow” to the WTO.

Two years later, the WTO is still up and running. Even the crisis in dispute settlement, where first-stage rulings can no longer be appealed—the cause of those doom-mongering news …