I’ve been working on a special edition of Claire Berlinski’s Invariably Interesting Newsletter featuring your many excellent comments and questions and my replies. It’s almost ready to send out, so you may even receive two newsletters today. But this week has been so full of news that it really requires some remark. (Not much point in reading a newsletter if there’s no news in it, is there.)

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THE WORLD BEYOND WASHINGTON

It wouldn’t be fair to say that the world beyond Washington has completely dropped out of the American media. The New York Times recently published two genuinely extraordinary leaks—one from China and the other from Iran. In the first instance, an anonymous Chines source provided the Times with more than 400 pages of internal documents about the brutal and merciless destruction of the Uighurs and other minorities in Xinjiang province. Then an anonymous Iranian source provided 700 pages of internal intelligence reports about the Iranian takeover of Iraq to The Intercept, w…