The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
The Cosmopolicast
The view from Jerusalem
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The view from Jerusalem

David Hazony joins the Cosmopolicast
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Claire Berlinski and David Hazony
Jan 28, 2024
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Writer and editor David Hazony joined me from Jerusalem to discuss the war against Hamas. We talked about why this is an existential war for Israel, Hamas’s strategy, South Africa’s case against Israel at the ICJ, international law, Israel’s rules of engagement and its military ethos, bad journalism about Israel, American kids who support Hamas, rolling back Iran, and how Israel will know when it’s won.

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