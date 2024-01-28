Writer and editor David Hazony joined me from Jerusalem to discuss the war against Hamas. We talked about why this is an existential war for Israel, Hamas’s strategy, South Africa’s case against Israel at the ICJ, international law, Israel’s rules of engagement and its military ethos, bad journalism about Israel, American kids who support Hamas, rolling back Iran, and how Israel will know when it’s won.
The view from Jerusalem
David Hazony joins the Cosmopolicast
Jan 28, 2024
∙ Paid
The Cosmopolicast
Our occasional podcast with any guest who catches our attention, treating all topics of global interest--politics, science, art, literature, technology, history, and more.Our occasional podcast with any guest who catches our attention, treating all topics of global interest--politics, science, art, literature, technology, history, and more.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes