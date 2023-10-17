The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
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The View from Jerusalem
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The View from Jerusalem

With David Hazony
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David Hazony's avatar
Claire Berlinski and David Hazony
Oct 17, 2023
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Photo by Roi Avraham

David Hazony is an American-born Israeli writer and editor and the author, among other things, of The Ten Commandments. He was the editor-in-chief of the journal Azure and the founding editor of TheTower.org. He’s also edited numerous anthologies, including the upcoming Jewish Priorities: Sixty-Five Proposals for the Future of Our People, which you can pre-order now. (I’ve read the advance copy and it’s great.) Five of his children are in uniform. Four are likely to see combat in the coming weeks. He spoke to me today from Jerusalem about the mood in Israel and the war ahead.

I’ll put up a transcript tomorrow for those who’d prefer to read the conversation. But I’d recommend listening to this one.

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