By the Cosmopolitan Globalists

Recently, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan installed a former politician from his own party as the rector of Boğaziçi University, one of Turkey’s most prestigious educational institutions. Previously, rectors had been elected from the ranks of academia. But a 2018 presidential decree gave Erdoğan the power to appoint them directly, and that is just what he did, even though the candidate manifestly lacked the appropriate academic qualifications. It was an obvious bid to end the university’s academic independence—and a profound embarrassment to the university.

Dismayed students and faculty protested the appointment. They did so peacefully, as you can see: