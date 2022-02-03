Hiroshima after the atomic bomb. (National Archives)

From Claire—Today at the Cosmopolitan Globalist we have the third and final part of my father’s essay, The Best of Times, which treats Steven Pinker’s claim that violence has been steadily declining for 800 years and indeed that we live in the most peaceful time in history. If you haven't started it already, you can now read it from start to finish:

Of course I’m not impartial, but I think it’s an extraordinary essay that well warrants your time and care, one of the best my father has written.

What’s remarkable to me is that Pinker managed so successfully to interject into public discourse an idea that’s absurd on its face. His book received glowing encomiums, lavish praise for the breadth of its scholarship. Did anyone check his sources? Did anyone ask whether the claims even made sense?

As my father writes,