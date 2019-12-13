Prior to the election, I’d exchanged many emails with my friend Gaby Charing, who lives in London, and who has been despairing of the outcome, whatever it might be. She had been a committed Labour member—a lifelong social democrat and anti-communist—until the Corbynites seized her party . When Momentum took over her local branch (a meeting on Gaza was their first priority), she resigned. She’s not a perfectly typical British voter, demographically. She’s gay, Jewish, highly-educated, urban, and she’s just had her 90th treatment of Cetuximab (a targeted cancer drug that’s done a bang-up job of keeping her alive). So she's probably more vividly aware of issues that affect the NHS than the typical voter. But she’s typical insofar as she’s in despond over Britain’s political condition and feels neither party, and certainly not their leaders, are fit to hold office.

I’d asked her many times how she thought the electorate would break; she said she didn’t know, but was sure that in retrospec…