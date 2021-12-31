Goodbye, 2021!

Dear Readers,

The year began with the sacking of the US Capitol and ended with Vladimir Putin issuing ultimatums to NATO. In between, Myanmar’s democratically-elected government was toppled in a putsch; China swallowed Hong Kong whole; Iran held a show election that elevated a murderous psychopath to the presidency; the Taliban conquered Afghanistan; a container ship, stuck in the Suez Canal, caused shipping delays around the world; the Haitian president was assassinated; the Tunisian experiment in democracy failed; a savage civil war consumed Ethiopia; and 3.5 million people died of Covid19.

But the bad news was not entirely unrelieved. That we developed one—let alone many!—effective vaccines within a year of sequencing the novel coronavirus was miraculous. The development of mRNA vaccines will surely prove to be one of the most consequential breakthroughs in the history of medicine. Now that the technology is established, we’ll be able to develop safe and effective vac…