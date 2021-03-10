By Vivek Y. Kelkar

THE IMPOSSIBLE KNOT

As the story goes, when Alexander the Great marched his army into the Phrygian capital of Gordium, he encountered an ancient wagon, its yoke tied with “several knots all so tightly entangled that it was impossible to see how they were fastened.” An oracle had prophesied that any man who could unravel these elaborate knots was destined to rule over all of Asia.

Alexander, seized with the desire to untie the Gordian knot, wrestled with the gnarled ropes but made no progress. At last, he proclaimed, “It makes no difference how it’s untied,” drew his sword, and sliced the knot in half. As everyone knows, he went on to conquer all of Asia.

South Asia is much like that knot, and the US position is quite like Alexander’s—but alas, there is no sword.

To begin untangling US options in South Asia, consider the five primary strands of this impossible knot: Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, India, and the Taliban. Iran and Russia, too, are subtly woven through the…