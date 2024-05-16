The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
The Cosmopolicast
The Slough of Despond
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The Slough of Despond

Claire hates everyone
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
May 16, 2024
∙ Paid

We recorded this yesterday, but I wasn’t sure about the wisdom of posting it. (Did anyone really need me to completely undermine their morale?) So I slept on it. I decided to post it today, not so much because you need to be reminded that the world is going straight to hell in a handcart, but because—trust me—you’ll want to know what’s happening in New Caledonia. So just wait for me get the gloom out of my system and then pay attention, because this story is set to have some interesting plot twists.

Oh, and speaking of Steve Schmidt, you’re invited:

I’ll remind you closer to the date. (Now that will be cheery conversation.)

Since we recorded this, though, there’s been some encouraging news:

And maybe, maybe:

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