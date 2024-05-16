The Slough of Despond

We recorded this yesterday, but I wasn’t sure about the wisdom of posting it. (Did anyone really need me to completely undermine their morale?) So I slept on it. I decided to post it today, not so much because you need to be reminded that the world is going straight to hell in a handcart, but because—trust me—you’ll want to know what’s happening in New Caledonia. So just wait for me get the gloom out of my system and then pay attention, because this story is set to have some interesting plot twists.

Oh, and speaking of Steve Schmidt, you’re invited:

I’ll remind you closer to the date. (Now that will be cheery conversation.)

Since we recorded this, though, there’s been some encouraging news:

Washington no longer rules out its weapons being used to strike Russian soil. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hinted on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces could bomb Russia with military materiel supplied by the US, something they had previously been forbidden from doing.

And maybe, maybe: