You may not be Interested in Russia …

Let me reply to readers who have written to say that they find my concern about Russia excessive. Russia, they note, is demographically doomed, and its economy is the size of Italy’s.

Ukrainians, wrote one reader,

… are friendly acquaintances at best. Enemies at most. I don’t care what happens between them and Putin. Russia and Ukraine are dying States. Their demographics are horrible.

Several of you have written to me to say this. I’m not sure why you think this means Russia poses no threat. First, it isn’t true. PPP-adjusted, Russia’s economy is larger than Italy’s. I think it came in as the world’s largest economy this year after China, the United States, India, Japan, and Germany. Also: Italy is a very wealthy country.

But why does the size of Russia’s economy matter at all? The only questions we need to answer are, “Is Russia big enough to do us damage,” and “Does Russia want to screw us up?” And the answer to both question is “Yes.”

Even if its …