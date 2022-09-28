By Andre M. Goffinet, Helen E. Mundler, Sebastien Viret, and Roland Wiesendanger

It is our collective responsibility to ensure that technology is applied for the common good. To cite the most celebrated case, research in nuclear physics led to the discovery of nuclear fission and the development of nuclear reactors, but also to nuclear weapons. Nuclear technology is burdened with deep and obvious moral and ethical issues that led the United Nations to create the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The hugely disruptive Covid19 pandemic should trigger an analogous response addressing the risks inherent to research on enhanced pathogens with pandemic potential—hereinafter ePPP.

We propose the creation by the UN of an International Pandemic Pathogen Agency, the IPPA, defined thus: