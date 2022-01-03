Today at the Cosmopolitan Globalist, Gabriel Mitchell discusses the exceedingly unusual visit of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to Israel and particularly, to the home of Israel’s defense minister.

Like a rare visit from an estranged family member or friend after many years of separation, the powwow dubbed by many as “The Rosh HaAyin Summit” served as the latest reminder that we are as far away from brokering peace between Israelis and Palestinians as we have ever been. And the critics had plenty to say about it.