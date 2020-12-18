By the Cosmopolitan Globalists

The Cosmopolitan Globalists, we have grandly announced, will not chase breaking news. It breaks, we shrug.

But the Cosmopolitan Globalists have done nothing useful today because we can’t take our eyes off the breaking news. It’s best we be honest about this. And we don’t know what it means any more than you do.

Is Russia about to invade a NATO country?

We don’t know.

What does “a grave risk to government and private networks” entail?

We don’t know.

How secure is the American nuclear deterrent?

We don’t know.

Who now controls American nuclear weapons?

We don’t know.

But one thing we do know: The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency can’t go in there without an editor.