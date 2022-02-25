The first 36 hours of the war
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Today in the Cosmopolitan Globalist, Joshua Treviño chronicles the first 36 hours of the war.
Less than a day and half, and yet enough time to have written a whole book of epics: The armor clash at Chernihiv. The defense of the Antonov airfield. The last stand at Snake Island. The eerie combat in the Chernobyl dead zone. The woman who told the Russian soldier she met to put seeds in his pockets, so that when he laid down to die, sunflowers would spring from the Ukrainian earth.
If the expectation was that Ukraine would fold on day one, then the expectation is disappointed. Twelve hours ago, as this is written, I was impressed at what looked like a Russian mastery of the American way of war: Blitzkrieg plus precision plus a coordinated rapidity that …