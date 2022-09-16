The EuroFile
Day 205: Izyum, UA up-date, RU admin caput, US-EU aid, US-EU sanctions, Kadyrov, NATO, Xi, Modi, RU prisoners, Pope Francis, Switzerland, GR gas, Draghi. A&Ps: Avdeeva, Scherba, Burgess, J6
While I try to compress my final thoughts about Peter Zeihan to the length of a newsletter (I’m verging on a doctoral dissertation over here), I thought I’d take the opportunity to recommend Monique Camarra’s EuroFile. She gave me permission to print today’s edition. She puts out this news summary every day.