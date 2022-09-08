I’ve never known a time when Queen Elizabeth was not on the throne. The world does feel strange and diminished for her loss.

She presided over what will be remembered as a golden age.

Formally, she was Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, but unofficially she was the whole world’s queen, wasn’t she? Everyone, around the globe, thought first of her when asked to imagine “a Queen.” Even Americans viewed her as queenly. A monarchy is a perfect anachronism in the modern world, but somehow it still made sense that she was the Queen.

My condolences to the country where I spent so many years of my youth. It’s strange to imagine the place without her.