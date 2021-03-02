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I received a few email messages—surprisingly few, actually—from people who asked to be taken off this list. I am eager to accommodate. Exceptionally eager. No means no—I get that. And now that I know you' don’t want to hear from me, I am even more keen to be rid of you than you are of me.

Especially if you took the time to write to me to ask—as opposed to deleting it and trusting Google’s sorting algorithms to send it to your junk folder next time, or pressing “unsubscribe.” That’s an emphatic rejection. It’s not coy. It’s not, “No, but maybe after a few drinks.”

If you’ve received this despite writing to me to ask to be taken off the list, something has gone terribly wrong. Doubtless, one of these three things:

1) Your email to me went to my spam folder. 2) I have more than one email address for you, but I don’t realize this. 3) I didn’t see your email because my in Box is so full of other people’s newsletters.

If so, I apolog…