The Cosmopolitan Globalists were puzzled this morning when we scrutinized our site statistics. Traffic is brisk, with most of our visitors interested in the obvious: Russia, NATO, Ukraine, and the crisis in Europe.

But little of that traffic comes from this newsletter. We were puzzled to discover this, and we have no theory of the case: Wouldn’t you think our subscribers would make up the majority of our readers?

We suspect we didn’t properly call your attention to the essays we’ve recently published about the crisis. We’re proud of this body of work, and you should be, too; you made it possible. While of course you’re free to read these essays or not, as you please, we can’t quite imagine why you wouldn’t want to read them. Isn’t that why you subscribed?

We truly believe that anyone who reads these essays will be better-informed about this standoff—its origins, its significance, and its risks—than readers of other publications.

So we’re sending you an anthology, below. We hope you’ll …