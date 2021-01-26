From Claire—The Cosmopolitan Globalists use a platform called Slack to talk to each other. We hate Slack. Everything we say to each other gets lost; we can never find the messages we’re looking for; half of our writers find it so rebarbative they refuse to use it at all. Soon we’ll figure out a better way to communicate. But for now it’s what we’re stuck with.

Slack allows you to create specific channels for different kinds of activity. A while ago we created a channel called #articlesandnews: A place for everyone to drop any item that struck them as important, or overlooked, or worthy of comment from the Cosmopolitan Globalists.

It occurred to us this morning that we could share what we drop in that channel with our readers. Why not? The only reason we could think of not to do it is that perhaps you don’t want to receive so many emails. So tell us: Is this useful to you? If so, how often would you like an update? We could easily do it three times a day. Or we could do it once a month.…