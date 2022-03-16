The Cosmopolicast

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Vladislav Davidzon and I talk about Ukraine, Russia, his wife, burning his Russian passport, rescuing refugees, the effect of the war on his nieces, Zelensky, and going to the Louvre
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
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Claire—Vladislav and I recorded this conversation about an hour ago. I tried to upload it as a podcast, but for some reason I kept getting an error message: “An error has occurred.”

While waiting for Substack’s help desk to answer my ticket, I figured I’d just upload it to Buzzsprout. You can download it here, or you can listen to it on YouTube, above.

This is the article he published this morning: A Ukrainian refugee’s journey. You’ll want to read that first. From Kyiv to Chernowitz to the Romanian border, Vladislav has spent the past week putting people on planes, trains, and taxis to get them out of Ukraine, to safety. This includes his nieces, whom he escorted back to Paris.

… One small Ukrainian boy standing in line behind me was crying much more than the other children around us. He must have been eight or nine. His grandmother was Georgian, something that was obvious to every native Russian-speaker thanks to her her telltale lilting accent, and the little boy would speak to he…

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