The Cosmopolicast

Claire—Vladislav and I recorded this conversation about an hour ago. I tried to upload it as a podcast, but for some reason I kept getting an error message: “An error has occurred.”

While waiting for Substack’s help desk to answer my ticket, I figured I’d just upload it to Buzzsprout. You can download it here, or you can listen to it on YouTube, above.

This is the article he published this morning: A Ukrainian refugee’s journey. You’ll want to read that first. From Kyiv to Chernowitz to the Romanian border, Vladislav has spent the past week putting people on planes, trains, and taxis to get them out of Ukraine, to safety. This includes his nieces, whom he escorted back to Paris.