This is a gloomy podcast. We didn’t mean it to be, but there’s no cheerful way to discuss the news from this part of the world right now—and the photo of the baby camel grieving its mother just about did me in. We’ll find something more uplifting to discuss tomorrow.
The Camels of War
Tragedy, protest, and human suffering from Iran to Sudan. Animal suffering, too.
Apr 30, 2024
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The Cosmopolicast
Our occasional podcast with any guest who catches our attention, treating all topics of global interest--politics, science, art, literature, technology, history, and more.Our occasional podcast with any guest who catches our attention, treating all topics of global interest--politics, science, art, literature, technology, history, and more.
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