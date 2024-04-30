The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
The Cosmopolicast
The Camels of War
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The Camels of War

Tragedy, protest, and human suffering from Iran to Sudan. Animal suffering, too.
Joxley's avatar
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Joxley and Claire Berlinski
Apr 30, 2024
∙ Paid

This is a gloomy podcast. We didn’t mean it to be, but there’s no cheerful way to discuss the news from this part of the world right now—and the photo of the baby camel grieving its mother just about did me in. We’ll find something more uplifting to discuss tomorrow.

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