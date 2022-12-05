The Budapest Beacon
A multimedia interlude
Before continuing, I wanted to recommend these terrific podcasts from Budapest, hosted by Ben Novak. You should hear directly from Hungarians, and these will do the job nicely. All of the episodes are short, and I recommend them all, but these are especially relevant:
Anton Shekhovtsov, author “Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir.”
Five important issues with Péter Krekó of Political Capital and Ben Novak
CEU in legal limbo and US criticism of media sector takeover
Hot autumn? Soros plan? A guide to Fidesz's campaign terminology.
The Budapest Beacon also does outstanding video reports: