The Adventures of Eli Kopter

Show notes:

If Raisi is Dead: Implications for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran’s Succession after Ebrahim Raisi. When the supreme leader dies, instability is likely. The US should prepare to take advantage of it.

Raisi’s death is not of significance to the Iranian people. From the perspective of the Iranian people, his presence or absence makes no difference.

The ICC disgraces itself over Israel. Giving Hamas a brief victory will be the court’s epitaph.

Prime Minister greets with “disgust” comparison between Hamas and IDF; Khan’s statement took Israel by surprise, as it had been working with the ICC to schedule visit by top prosecutor: