The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
The Cosmopolicast
The Adventures of Eli Kopter
0:00
-26:39

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Adventures of Eli Kopter

Israel and Iran whipsawed as Raisi perishes and the ICC prosecutor seeks an arrest warrant for Bibi and Gallant.
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Joxley's avatar
Claire Berlinski and Joxley
May 21, 2024
∙ Paid

Show notes:

If Raisi is Dead: Implications for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran’s Succession after Ebrahim Raisi. When the supreme leader dies, instability is likely. The US should prepare to take advantage of it.

Raisi’s death is not of significance to the Iranian people. From the perspective of the Iranian people, his presence or absence makes no difference.

The ICC disgraces itself over Israel. Giving Hamas a brief victory will be the court’s epitaph.

Prime Minister greets with “disgust” comparison between Hamas and IDF; Khan’s statement took Israel by surprise, as it had been working with the ICC to schedule visit by top prosecutor:

“With what chutzpah do you dare compare the monsters of Hamas to the soldiers of the IDF, the most moral army in the world?” Netanyahu asked. “With what audacity do you compare between the Hamas that murdered, burned, butchered, raped, and kidnapped our brothers and sisters, and the IDF soldiers who are fighting a just war that is unparalleled, with a mor…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Claire Berlinski.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Claire Berlinski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture