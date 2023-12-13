Russia attacked Kyiv this morning with missiles and drones, wounding 53.

By Robert Zubrin

Senate Republicans have offered Democrats a deal. They will approve US$60 billion to pay for arms for Ukraine in exchange for funds and enforcement reforms to strengthen US border security. Democrats need to grab that deal straight away.

To be clear, I think it is outrageous that the Republicans have put a price on their support for the defense of the free world. But still, they are offering that support in exchange for that price. This being the case, that price needs to be paid. The alternative is total catastrophe.

If the US cuts off its support for Ukraine, that country will fall to Russian invasion. In that case, Russia will be greatly strengthened both materially and technically, and its armed forces will be advanced to the borders of NATO allies Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania. Furthermore, Russia’s strategic weakness along its southwest border, which constrains its ability to invade the Baltic states, will be cured.

With Ukraine’s army deleted from the West’s order of battle, the US would either have to send 500,000 of its own troops to Europe to defend the continent or—more likely, given the rise of the Putin Republicans—watch NATO collapse, as first the Germans, then others, cut their deals with the Continent’s new Russia-China axis overlords.

With the US discredited as an ally, Taiwan will have no choice but to capitulate to China, while Japan and South Korea will be forced to initiate crash programs to develop their own nuclear arsenals. This will turn Asia into a tinder box for Armageddon. Even if global war is somehow avoided, the new world order will be anything but beneficial for the United States, as America’s enemies depress our economy by dictating the rules and outcomes for international business.

But America won’t have to wait that long to feel the outcome of a Ukrainian debacle. When Biden chose defeat in Afghanistan, handing over 40 million Afghans to the Taliban, he lost much of his political clout. If he chooses defeat in Ukraine, he will be utterly crushed by Trump in the fall. That could potentially mean the end of our constitutional Republic. So there is no choice. The Democrats must either accept the deal or watch the world go up in flames.

As for the immigration and border enforcement changes the GOP is demanding, let them have them. If they turn out for the good, take credit for the compromise. If they turn out for the bad, let them take the blame. But for the love of God, dear Democrats, take the deal.

But President Biden must do more than just take the deal. He must decide to fight the war to win. His policy of slow-rolling arms delivery to Ukraine needs to be abandoned, as it is both morally depraved and imbecilic. It is morally depraved because it has caused hundreds of thousands of deaths. It is imbecilic because it risks losing the war. Its principal author, NSC Director Jake Sullivan, needs to be dismissed, and replaced by a competent advisor committed to victory.

Because victory is both necessary and possible. Ukraine has mobilized a large and brave army. What it needs to prevail is air power. The United States has 2,000 F-16s that we no longer use for any other purpose but target practice. Armed with long-range air-to-ground stand-off weapons and supplemented by a readily available arsenal of long-range ground-to-ground missiles and drones, these could cut off the supplies reaching the Russian front from behind. Under those conditions, the Russians’ extensive frontline defenses will need to be abandoned, and like sentry boxes without sentries, will readily be overrun by a victorious Ukrainian advance.

There may be some in the Democratic Party ranks who see a political opportunity in allowing Ukraine to collapse and then blaming the catastrophe on the GOP. This is unacceptable. In 1940 FDR did not allow Britain to fall so he could blame the disaster on the America Firsters. No, within a month of the Dunkirk evacuation he sent the British a million rifles, 7,000 field artillery guns, and 100 million rounds of ammunition. That is how a president needs to behave in a crisis. Biden is president. The buck stops with him.

Again, I fully understand that the GOP position is totally asinine. But consider the following thought problem:

Little Sally is drowning in the ocean. The only other people present are her grandfather, who can’t swim, and a lifeguard.

Grandpa: Save her!

Lifeguard: I will only do it if you pay me $100.

Grandpa: No way!

Little Sally is Ukraine, the lifeguard is the GOP. Biden is in Grandpa’s position. Should he let Sally drown rather than submit to the lifeguard’s extortion? Because that is the moral equivalent of the current political situation. Giving the GOP their way on immigration regulations is an insignificant concession compared to the consequences of a Ukrainian defeat. Regulation changes can always be undone later. A Russian conquest of Ukraine cannot.

Even if all the Democrats’ progressive wing cares about is the immigration issue, they should consider this: In the wake of an administration debacle over Ukraine, Trump will almost certainly take the White House. The immigration policies he will enact will be far more draconian than anything currently being proposed by the Senate Republicans.

Furthermore, should Putin conquer Ukraine, he will inflict massacres on that country not only to crush any potential resistance but to intentionally flood Europe with millions of refugees to stoke the fortunes of ultra-right wing parties allied to the Kremlin.

So President Biden, you now have a choice. Herd the Democratic cats in Congress to accept the deal and achieve a victory that will secure Europe and restore global deterrence, or accept a catastrophic defeat, leading to the collapse of the Western-led world order, global chaos, and quite possibly, the end of the American republic.

Take the deal, Joe. Take it and run with it.

Robert Zubrin is an American aerospace engineer. A version of this article was published in the Kyiv Post.

Claire: I couldn’t agree with this more—if the argument rests on the correct premises. But I’m not sure it does. Is the GOP sincerely offering this deal? Or is it throwing up obstacles with the goal of hanging Ukraine out to dry?

The reporting about this is confusing. Here’s Jonathan Last making the same case, in the Bulwark: Biden should cave on immigration.

But also in the Bulwark, on the podcast, David Frum argues that the GOP is using the issue as a way to cut off funds for Ukraine while blaming Democrats for it. Here’s his article in The Atlantic to the same effect. If Frum is correct, it’s no accident that the reporting on this is confusing:

“We’re not going to negotiate in the pages of The Atlantic.” That was the response I got from a congressional staffer when I pressed for some details, any details, on what really separated Democrats from Republicans on aid to Ukraine.

In other words, they’re obfuscating this deliberately.

“[I]n the multilateral negotiations among the White House and Republicans in both houses of Congress,” Frum writes,

the normal process of offer and counteroffer seems to have broken down altogether. I stress the word seems because getting clarity on the state of play is very difficult—as the response I received from the congressional staffer suggests. On December 6, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer issued the following invitation to Republicans: Write an amendment detailing everything you want, and the Democratic Senate majority will let you bring it to the floor for a clean vote. That offer was rejected by Senate Republicans. How do you get to “yes” when the other side refuses to state its terms?

And indeed, that is indeed what Schumer said, beginning at about minute 5:00:

I have promised my Republican colleagues that if they agree to move forward, I will give them an amendment vote for a border package entirely of their choosing, no conditions. This is a golden opportunity for Republicans to present whatever border policy they want, and our side will not interfere with the construction of that amendment in any way. It’s been reported that Senate Republicans will make another attempt to craft a border proposal and share it with Democrats because the last proposal was so far away from what anyone could accept on our side. [My emphasis.] Well, I have a suggestion for my Republican colleagues: vote with us to begin debate and then bring that proposal to the floor as an amendment. We can debate it right here, right here, on the Senate floor. If Republicans vote no today, and reject the opportunity to offer a border amendment, then what the heck is going on? Republicans said they want border. It’s they who have injected border into the Ukraine issue, even though the two are unrelated. And now they’re getting a golden opportunity to offer border at sixty votes. If that is not good enough for them, then what are they doing? Let’s not forget, Mr President, it was Republican Leader and others on the Republican side in the House and Senate, mainly from the hard right, who demanded that border and Ukraine be tied together. Well, we’re willing to give them an amendment! That’s what they’ve asked for! And now they’re spurning that offer. Why hold up Ukraine aid if they can’t even present a border package that can pass the Senate? We’re asking ourselves this question. Has border been nothing more than an excuse for the hard right to kill funding for Ukraine, and too many other Republican Senators who are not part of the hard right are going along? I hope that’s not true.

The “last proposal” to which he’s referring—I assume—is H.R. 2. As Frum puts it:

H.R. 2 is certainly transformative. It would rewrite the asylum system from top to bottom; it passed the House in May by the narrow margin of 219–213. All Democrats present plus two Republicans voted no. H.R. 2 is obviously going nowhere in the Senate. For that matter, it’s not at all clear that H.R. 2 would have commanded a majority in the House if there were any prospect of its becoming law. H.R. 2 was an easy vote to please the Fox News audience without any need to weigh potential negative consequences.

Here’s H.R 2, introduced by Ted Cruz as the Secure the Border Act. Cruz says:

The Secure the Border Act will resume construction on the wall, tighten asylum standards, criminalize visa overstays, increase the number of Border Patrol Agents, defund NGOs receiving tax dollars to help traffic illegal aliens throughout the heartland, prohibit DHS from using its app to assist illegal aliens, and more.

Here’s a letter to Congress from the NEA, urging them to reject H.R.2. (Why are they lobbying on this issue? What does this have to do with education?)

On behalf of our 3 million members and the 50 million students they serve, we urge you to VOTE NO on the Secure the Border Act of 2023 (H.R. 2). Votes on this issue may be included in NEA’s Report Card for the 118th Congress. This bill would severely restrict—in effect, shut down—the US asylum system with burdensome new rules. It would also restore Trump-era medieval solutions to modern-day problems, like resuming construction of a wall on the border between the United States and Mexico. Asylum seekers and their families would be required to wait in detention facilities or outside the United States before their claims are heard—harmful and traumatic for all involved, but especially children. To discourage people from seeking asylum in the first place, the bill would bar nongovernmental organizations—even those with religious affiliations—from working with the US government to shelter or support immigrants. The treatment of unaccompanied children, an especially vulnerable population, is downright alarming. The bill would decimate current safeguards, which have bipartisan support, and destroy the U.S. protection system as we know it. As a result, more children could become victims of human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and extreme violence. We know the immigration process has long been in desperate need of attention, but H.R. 2 is not the answer. NEA is committed to working with Congress to advance sound solutions that protect those who seek refuge in this country as well as our immigrant students and educators.

If this is what’s at issue, I’m with Robert and Jonathan: Pass it. Screw the NEA. Screw the asylum-seekers. No, these aren’t policies I favor, but every argument Robert makes is correct. Give them what they want.

But here’s Frum’s theory:

The border is Biden’s single greatest political vulnerability. A recent NBC poll puts the Republican advantage on immigration at 18 points and border security at 30 points. Suppose Republicans did extract a big border concession in 2023; suppose they got everything they wanted. Then suppose their policy worked, and the flow of asylum seekers really did taper off dramatically in 2024. Would not the result of that success be only to strengthen Biden’s reelection chances and hurt Donald Trump’s? Maybe the reason Democrats are having so much difficulty getting to “yes” with Republicans is that many Republicans are committed to “no,” regardless of what the offer is.

Would the GOP really be willing to sacrifice not just Ukraine, but what remains of American honor and any hope of arresting the world’s terrifying slide into Hobbesian chaos? Are they truly willing to invite global war? To send their own children to die in the war they’re inviting? Yes, Frum argues, presumably because they’re too witless to understand that this is exactly what will ensue if Ukraine loses:

The premise of much of the reporting about the negotiation is that Republicans sincerely care about the border and are using Ukraine and Israel as leverage in order to get their way on their higher priority. But for some Republicans, at least, stopping aid to Ukraine seems a priority in itself. A few actively subscribe to the pro-Putin politics of the far right. Others—including Speaker Johnson himself—started as supporters of Ukraine but have bent their view under the influence of anti-Ukraine party spirit. (Johnson supported the initial tranche of Ukraine aid in March 2022 but had defected to the anti-Ukraine side by May of that year.) Whatever each member’s motives and story are, the result has delivered them to the point where immigration-for-Ukraine no longer looks to them like a win-win deal.

I fear he could be right. Axios recently reported that Donald Trump is entertaining the idea of asking Tucker Carlson to be his running mate. Melania is in favor, apparently. The two men, they report, “talk a lot.” We know what Carlson is.

Trump loathes Ukraine even absent Carlson’s influence. He’s hardly been shy in expressing this. Many members of Congress have no higher goal than pleasing Trump, not even saving their own kids. (Either that, or they’re just too thick to understand that only Ukraine is standing between Russia and their kids.)

Biden has said he’s open to “significant compromises on the border.” If House Republicans are actually concerned about the border, this is the best opportunity they’ll get—at least so long as Biden’s in office and they don’t hold the Senate—to do something about it. (You can be sure that if they allow Ukraine to go under, Democrats will not be entertaining any further proposals.) If they’re not willing to negotiate, it can only mean that they don’t actually give a rat’s ass about the border. They’re using it as an excuse to sink Ukraine.

I don’t know what’s really happening. If there’s any deal on the table, Democrats must take it.

If there isn’t, the GOP has chosen dishonor and we will have war.

Related

Ukraine’s partners need to stand united against Russia’s illegal war. From the prime ministers of Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and the president of Finland: