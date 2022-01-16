Season three: Narcos and Norteños

Today at the Cosmopolitan Globalist, Joshua Treviño reviews the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, a fictionalized account of the origins of the Mexican drug war in the rise of the Guadalajara cartel. As he writes,

A quarter-century after the events in season three, Mexican civic breakdown and internal warfare has reached levels that make the violence of the 1990s positively bucolic by comparison. It is reaching into our communities and our governance, and though fiction should be a start to understanding rather than a conclusion, this is a good place for that start.

You can read more by Josh at Armas, his newsletter about Mexico, Texas, China, strategy, culture, and cinema. Go check it out.

Once you’ve finished watching Narcos, we’ve got the coveted AWAVS: Arun Kapil’s much-anticipated list of the best and worst movies of 2021, below. (“AWAV” stands for Arun with a View, his blog about French politics, culture, and society; the Middle East and No…