As the historian Lewis Namier observed, there is a morphology of politics; certain forms occur and reoccur. Historical revisionism appears to be intrinsic to a form of government that Namier describes as plebiscitary Caesarism, but which we might also call Orbànism or Erdoğanism.

The cultivation of nostalgia for an authoritarian past tends to presage an authoritarian future. Such regimes rest on revisionism because they must. They would otherwise seem too closely to resemble regimes that led to disaster. History must be obscured, or changed outright, lest the public begin to suspect that an experiment that led once to catastrophe might do so again. This is a point I’ve made before.

Today in the Cosmopolitan Globalist we have an essay for you by Jochen Böhler, a German historian who specializes in the history of Eastern Europe in the 19th and 20th century, and especially the history of the World Wars, the Holocaust, nationality, and the borderlands.

He begins with the historian Ernest R…