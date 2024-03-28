By Ilan Benatar

When we think of war, we envision tanks, soldiers, munitions, and objectives. It’s a material definition, with material aims—take that hill, eliminate those tanks, capture that airfield—and pursue victory. Based on that understanding, leaders who seek to advance political aims through war evaluate their chances of success by tallying up their soldiers, armored vehicles, and aircraft, comparing their arsenal with that of their adversaries, and reaching an operative conclusion. It is a practice spanning millennia.

Not all forms of warfare require the possession of comparable military means. A military strategy—defined as the practice of reducing an adversary’s ability to fight—can compensate for material asymmetries. Such is the case with guerrilla warfare, the “death by a thousand cuts” strategy. Many times it is the strategy that ultimately determines which side emerges victorious.

Five months have passed since the Gaza War began on October 7. Enough time to evaluate how …