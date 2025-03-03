On Sunday March 16 at 18:30 Paris time, we will be hosting a live discussion with my friend Sergei Cristo. All subscribers are invited. I’ll send out the Zoom link beforehand.

Sergei Cristo is the main protagonist of the podcast Sergei and the Westminster Spy Ring, featuring the journalists Carole Cadwalladr and Peter Jukes, in which Sergei Cristo offers evidence of a spy ring operating at the heart of the British establishment. I’d heard this story from Sergei prior to the release of the podcast, and I’ve heard related stories from others.

Here’s a description of the podcast: