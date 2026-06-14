Hey everyone! Don’t forget, we’re convening to discuss Russian subversion; why Britain doesn’t want to look too closely at Russia’s influence on Brexit; ESG delusions; and the Western financial system’s proclivity for confusing dangerous authoritarian regimes with great investment opportunities. This will be so interesting that I did NOT cancel it at the last minute even though it’s the most beautiful day I can remember in Paris.

I wasn’t even tempted.

So I expect to see all of you there, no matter how spectacularly beautiful a weekend day it is and no matter how nice it might be to go outside and enjoy it. (Honestly, this will be so good that you won’t regret it. No worries if you want to tune in from your garden or from a nice park, though. In fact, why not enjoy both?)

The link is below the paywall.

See you soon!