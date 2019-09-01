Someone pointed out to me that I should put the fundraising link in this first, in case you get distracted before you finish this.

The next section is only for people who’ve contributed to my GoFundMe or my Patreon accounts. It’s behind a paywall, but it works on the honor system. If you haven’t contributed, you can go straight to the free stuff after the jump. Just avert your eyes and scroll down if you don’t want to pay.

I trust you.

The Paywall of Honor

Welcome, honored friends.

This isn’t from my Twitter feed. None of today’s newsletter really is, actually. I wasn’t that interesting on Twitter.

Hey you—you’re not cheating there, are you?

Good. I didn’t think so.

As you’ve perhaps heard, the President of the United States has tweeted a photo of an Iranian launchpad. It came from an intelligence briefing he’d received earlier in the day.