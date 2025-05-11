The signing of the Magna Carta at Runnymede

Trump and his entourage flood the zone with cascading outrages precisely because it overwhelms us—we’re helpless passengers on a hijacked ship of state. They’re trying to discombobulate us to the point we fall passive, or become so enraged that we’re utterly ineffectual.

I understand very well that in dispatching this repulsive ghoul to announce the administration is “actively looking” at suspending habeas corpus, the administration hopes to reduce me and people like me to sputtering, wordless muscular spasms, hyperventilation, eye rolling, frothing at the mouth, tachycardia, and ultimately, clonus—leaving them free to bathe in swimming pools full of the cash they’re raking in from their massive crypto scams. I’ve vowed over and over that I won’t keep falling for it, yet I keep falling for it, salivating madly as Mad King Pavlov shakes the bell in my general direction.