The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
The Cosmopolicast
Oxbridge
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-19:22

Oxbridge

It's Friday. Spring is in the air. The Elephants get nostalgic.
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Joxley's avatar
Claire Berlinski and Joxley
Mar 22, 2024

Fridays are the day we talk about happy and beautiful things, and what could be happier or more beautiful than our golden, wine-and-poetry soaked youth at Oxford and Cambridge?

I wrote a short story some time after I went down from Oxford. (You “go up” and “go down” from Oxford, and you pray that you’re never “sent down,” because that is very, very bad.) The story is a love letter to Oxford, its beauty, its history, its weirdness, and the dizzying excitement of being young. I still think it captures something true about the place.

I didn’t know what to do with it. It was and remains the only short story I’d ever written. But I was attached to it, so I turned it into a little book and self-published it on Amazon. Every so often, some curious reader buys it. This one liked it:

It’s a work of fiction, but every place I describe is real.

I have a special offer for you. If you subscribe today, I will send you a complimentary copy of Oxford on Acid. (When you subscribe, you’re given the option of sending me a note. Be sure to tell me that you’d like to read it.)

If you’d like to read it but you’re already a subscriber, you can buy it on Amazon. And if you’d like a signed copy—signed electronically, of course, but still signed—you can become a Founding Member. Remember that Founding Members are also entitled to a bespoke Paris tour.

Enjoy!

Become a Founding Member.

Balliol College, Oxford | Although Balliol can claim to be O… | Flickr
Balliol College, Oxford
King's College Chapel in Cambridge City Centre | Expedia.co.uk
King’s College, Cambridge
Gonville & Caius College, University of Cambridge
Gonville and Caius, Cambridge

(It’s not your imagination: Oxford really is far more beautiful. Sorry, John.)

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