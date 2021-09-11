From Claire— Our book group convenes today at 15:00 GMT to discuss the first half of Carter Malkasian’s history, The American War in Afghanistan. According to my time zone converter, 15:00 GMT is 08:00 in Los Angeles; 10:00 in Dallas; 11:00 in New York; 16:00 in London; 17:00 in Paris; 18:00 in Moscow; 20:30 in Delhi; and 23:00 in Hong Kong. If you RSVPed, you should have received the Zoom link already. If you didn’t, let us know.

We look forward to speaking to all of you.