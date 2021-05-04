I’m standing in for Claire today. Not because I want to, but because she’s in some pain— the pain of loss. Her favorite cat, Daisy, just passed away after being ill for days with Feline Infectious Peritonitis. Daisy died in Claire’s arms, enveloped by her love, knowing that someone was there for her even at her last moments.

Claire wrote this to me just about two hours ago, a short while before Daisy passed. I won’t be able to put things better than Claire has so I’m taking the liberty of reproducing a part of her email. I know Claire won’t mind.

She is dying. But the strangest thing is she’s sleeping peacefully by my side. She’s not in a coma—she’s conscious, aware of me, and she purrs when I stroke her favorite places to be caressed. Very faintly, but it’s not an unconscious reflex. She makes it pretty clear what she likes and doesn’t. She’s breathing, albeit so slowly I can’t quite understand how it’s compatible with life. She seems completely peaceful so long as I’m right near her…