By Rachel Motte, Houston

Dear Readers,

A number of us are still having trouble finding copies of this month’s Cosmopolitan Book Group reading selection. Carter Malkasian must be gnashing his teeth with frustration that his publisher hasn’t printed a new edition.

Normally, we meet on the second Saturday of the month, but a book club makes no sense if people haven’t read the book, does it? So we’re we’re going to give you more time to find and read The American War in Afghanistan: A History—and we’ve learned our lesson, too: Next time, we’ll assure ourselves that the book in question is widely available before assigning it.

We’ll meet to discuss Malkasian on Saturday, November 13 at 15:00 GMT. Please note that Daylight Saving Time will be over by then. The schedule below should help; if not, try timeanddate.com.

We all enjoyed last month's discussion, but several people were unable to finish the reading, and so the discussion wandered a bit. In November, we’re going to be strict: Unless y…