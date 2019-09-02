I’ve been quite dull these past few days on Twitter, haven’t I? Well, that’s not your fault. You signed up, so you’re entitled to a newsletter. I shall write one just for you. (Don’t you be sending this your “junk” file, the way I do with all the newsletters that stack up in my In Box. I did this just for you.)

A friend pointed out to me that I should put the fundraising link in first, in case you get bored before you finish .

I was outraged by the suggestion that anyone might get bored by my writing, but then I calmed down and thought it over. You know, Claire, you did fall asleep reading Dickens last night.

Anyway, the next section is only for people who’ve donated. (If you’ve donated at any time in the past, even a small amount, that counts.) It’s behind a paywall, but the paywall works on the honor system.

If you haven’t donated, don’t worry: You can go straight to the free stuff after this section. If you don’t want to pay, just avert your eyes and scroll down to where it says “Fr…