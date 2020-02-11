This newsletter will be on a brief hiatus because I’ll be in Mauritania for the next two weeks, presumably without any Internet access at all.

I’m curious to know how well-served I’ve been by the media’s coverage of events in the Sahel. I’ve generally found, wherever I’ve gone, that politically, things are not at all what I expected, given what I’ve read in the news—although everywhere in the world looks exactly the way it does on television. (This is an iron law of travel.)

The headlines from Mauritania today certainly don’t make the place sound like a barrel of laughs:

On the other hand, there is almost no coverage of the country beyond stories like this, and I suspect this is bec…