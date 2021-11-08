Monday morning update
Cristina's reading list, an update from the chancelleries, our YouTube channel, and a book club reminder
Cristina’s tour d’horizon of the global news now includes a section called “What the State Department says.” We liked this idea so much that we plan to expand it: “From the Chancelleries” will be a weekly roundup of significant statements from diplomatic offices the world around.
Have you noticed an interesting statement from your foreign office? Or someone else’s? We welcome submissions.