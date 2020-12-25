The Cosmopolitan Globalists would like to wish our Christian friends a Merry Christmas. We wish a Merry Christmas, too, to our Druze, Jewish, Rastafarian, Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, Sikh, Bahá’í, Shinto, Orthodox Christian, Zoroastrian, Manichaean, Bábist, Confucian, Muslim, Taoist, Wicca, Druid, Santeria, Falun Gong, and plain old Godless friends. Merry Christmas, one and all. May your day be full of joy.

For Christmas, we’ve opened the comments section on this post to everyone—for free. Today, you don’t have to be a paying subscriber to meet one another, chat with the editors, and tell the contributors what you’d like them to write. Why not come over and introduce yourself? Tell us where you live. Tell us what you’re doing for Christmas. Tell us what kind of stories you’d like to read in the Cosmopolitan Globalist.

Ask us anything.

To be honest, we’re a bit worried for some of our Christian friends. This is a desolate year. It will perhaps be the first Christmas you’ve spent alone, far f…