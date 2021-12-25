The Cosmopolitan Globalists wish our Christian friends the merriest of Christmases.

Our annual tradition

Now, for the rest of you, it’s time for our annual tradition: Jewish Christmas!

To our Druze, Jewish, Rastafarian, Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, Sikh, Bahá’í, Shinto, Orthodox Christian, Zoroastrian, Manichaean, Bábist, Confucian, Muslim, Taoist, Wicca, Druid, Santeria, Falun Gong, and plain old Godless friends, we wish you a Merry Jewish Christmas, one and all, with Chinese food, a movie, and a good traditional kvetch that everything’s closed and there’s nothing to do.