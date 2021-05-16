By Caroline Smrstik

In Portugal, everything slows down. Whether in the city or the country, it’s a courtly kind of slowing down. No pressure. And not the indolent sort of mañana tempo one tends to find in a larger Iberian country. Portugal is steadfast.

In the spring, the hills north of Lisbon are impossibly green. It’s always damp, all year round. The sunny days and the wind that fuels the windmills will dry anything hanging outdoors quickly, but should one miss the right moment to bring in the laundry, jackets, shoes—hopeless. The damp sinks in and one must wait for another round of sun and wind.

On the drive from the airport, the radio is tuned to a Sunday nostalgia program of Amália Rodrigues’ greatest hits and the reinha do fado lulling me around the highway’s curves. Blue, white, green, yellow: sky, clouds and windmills, hills, houses, home soon.

Rolling back the gate to the quinta, the dogs greet me, rolling over one another, and the horses murmur and whinny, curious heads peekin…